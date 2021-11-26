Welcome to the NAPLAN Marking recruitment portal. Here you will find information relating to marking for the NAPLAN program and the recruitment process. You will find the most up-to-date information relating to NAPLAN marking on our FAQ page.

Applications can be made through the following website: www.pearsonra.com.au/people. Click on 'Search openings' and enter 'NAPLAN' as the keyword and click on 'Search'. Two NAPLAN marking positions will be displayed. Simply click on the position that you want to apply for and follow the prompts to lodge your application.

NOTE: Please ensure that you have read through and understand the home marking requirements on our FAQ page prior to submitting an application for home marking.



Please click on the following job descriptions for more information:



Centre-based marker

Home-based marker

Group Leader

Professional Leader